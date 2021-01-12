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CDC admits at least 96percent of deaths from Covid19 were WRONG
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1474 views • January 12, 2021
CDC admits at least 96percent of deaths from Covid19 were WRONG
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://newtube.app/WorldView/LXvWUQx?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=4038b80f9310bd7ed25774edfa9e6cbac01fecea-1610456473-0-Adsd6LsX6f4o-2hHjt2yO5mJvZ5uALk-01UZ3ORsZGd1IIvv5UWw8lc26yEqp6uPs0Ro9LzOiUXyLyKTiqJ6fenbYbTsE36zcbPxz5cUxL5GrqyMSeCrXO3Hl4YmxCQhcPbfGlFWkMczisOeRaKnVOyU2koKifeuPWrZ94etGHYgGGhoj76Y19OZzuEo5thJ9jWiNmhgdUABEYahXfL6PqicxE027E-jWDQP8RU49o-WZg3FmOUIhH3H1VfivqJU5C5-KOa28bIWz4AIW849s0N3rT_BH4Ad7gpxU_VKNw4qOojs4ZFlHo55UWxcMLSp8MIErO_Ew7Zk32vaR2LUsv4
Always was a scamdemic. More people will die from the vaccines than COVID19.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://newtube.app/WorldView/LXvWUQx?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=4038b80f9310bd7ed25774edfa9e6cbac01fecea-1610456473-0-Adsd6LsX6f4o-2hHjt2yO5mJvZ5uALk-01UZ3ORsZGd1IIvv5UWw8lc26yEqp6uPs0Ro9LzOiUXyLyKTiqJ6fenbYbTsE36zcbPxz5cUxL5GrqyMSeCrXO3Hl4YmxCQhcPbfGlFWkMczisOeRaKnVOyU2koKifeuPWrZ94etGHYgGGhoj76Y19OZzuEo5thJ9jWiNmhgdUABEYahXfL6PqicxE027E-jWDQP8RU49o-WZg3FmOUIhH3H1VfivqJU5C5-KOa28bIWz4AIW849s0N3rT_BH4Ad7gpxU_VKNw4qOojs4ZFlHo55UWxcMLSp8MIErO_Ew7Zk32vaR2LUsv4
Always was a scamdemic. More people will die from the vaccines than COVID19.
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