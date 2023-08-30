GOP Fantasizes About Getting More Black Votes: Trump Mugshot Triggers Delusions Of Grandeur

The GOP is once again believing in the fantasy of winning the Black vote in the next election.

Josh Lekach is the host of Wrong Opinion on GumRoad and Censored.TV and he is here to talk about demographics and the 2024 election.

This time Republican strategists are claiming with a straight fact that the GOP will get the Black vote in 2024 because Donald Trump got arrested and took a cool mugshot.

However, most blacks are not criminals and the ones who are, cannot vote.

Instead of focusing on the Black vote, Republicans should be focusing on securing the White vote because that is the key to winning elections.

Many of the talking heads in the CON INC movement want the GOP to lose because it’s better for their business.

It’s easier to complain than to offer solutions.

Trying to win the Black vote is a losing battle and a waste of time.

The election was stolen in 2020 in part because of a mass psyop on the American people.

Half of the country believes the mainstream media’s lies that Trump was literally the next Adolf Hitler.

This meant they might have believed it was their patriotic duty to break the law and commit voter fraud to remove Trump from office.

However, we must remember that all of the programming is designed to make conservatives believe we are in the minority.

This is not true.

We are the majority and must never stop speaking the truth.

