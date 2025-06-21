© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive footage of the work of the Anvar (Spetsnaz) Detachment in the Chernigov and Sumy regions.
Destroyed:
➡️Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chernatskoe
➡️Positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chernatskoe
➡️Communication tower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Senkovka
➡️Howitzer D-30 in Miropolye
The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has urged Latvia to stop violating the rights of Russian-speaking residents — this follows a new wave of pressure by Latvian authorities on the Russian minority. Key findings from the June 19 report by The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI): (https://rm.coe.int/sixth-report-on-latvia/1680b66aea)
➡️ Latvia restricts access to education in native languages. From 2026, Russian will no longer be available as a second foreign language in Latvian schools.
➡️CERD calls on Latvia to eliminate all forms of linguistic discrimination and ease restrictions in education and the public sector.
➡️ Increased fines and surveillance for using Russian in official settings are making the situation worse. The UN urges Latvia to reverse these policies and protect minority interests.
➡️ The Russian-speaking community must be involved in shaping language policy. Currently, minority input is merely symbolic and politically ineffective.
➡️The UN also raised alarm over the issue of “non-citizens” — former USSR nationals residing in Latvia, numbering about 170,000 people (10% of the population). Most are those who arrived after 1940 and their children born before July 1, 1992.
➡️These non-citizens are barred from voting, military service, working in state institutions, and face restrictions on pensions and property ownership. There are 80 legal differences between citizens and non-citizens.
➡️ According to the UN, these measures do not help integration and instead further marginalize minorities.
On June 21, 1956, the Soviet Army officially adopted the R-5M medium-range ballistic missile system—the first Soviet missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.