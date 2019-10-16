CNN Whistleblower Did It To Save The Republic Copy Link Download

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Published on Oct 14, 2019
A CNN employee was caught in undercover video by Project Veritas admitting that the network doesn’t cover shootings in “minority communities” the way they would in a white area because it doesn’t get good ratings.