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THE HANTAVIRUS HOAX: Why the People Aren't Buying It Anymore
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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THE HANTAVIRUS HOAX: Why the People Aren't Buying It Anymore


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v79on72-port-arthur-the-vatican-files-and-the-war-for-your-soul-riccardo-bosi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


A cruise ship outbreak. Isolated cases in Miami, Israel, Europe. Free donuts, free cheese, free vaccines. And buried in the fine print of the Pfizer disclaimer: "hantavirus infection was an adverse event arising from the COVID-19 vaccine."


In this scathing takedown, Riccardo Bosi exposes the latest manufactured panic for what it is: a tired rehash of a playbook that stopped working years ago. The hantavirus scare—from the 1990s health leaflets to the 1998 X-Files episode where Mulder warned the world—is being dragged out again. Same cruise ship photos, slightly different angles. Same fear loop. Same "freebies" to drive compliance.


But the people aren't buying it. The monkeypox panic disappeared when nobody fell for the absurdity. This will disappear just as fast. Because the cabal's problem is simple: they promote people based on membership, not merit. Unimaginative trolls who can't look at a blank page and create something new. So they run the same plays. Again. And again.


The white hats have a key objective: destroy trust. Not in each other—in the institutions. In the mainstream sources. In the fear merchants who have cried wolf too many times. When people stop trusting, they stop being credulous. They start thinking. They start looking for answers.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
pcr test scamhantavirus outbreak 2026pfizer vaccine adverse eventcovid playbook exposedcruise ship scripted pandemicx-files 1998 hantavirusirish patriot leafletfrontline doctors awakenedmonkeypox gay narrativesame cabal playbookblank page leadershipwhite hats trust breakingpeople not buying itcomedy gold awakeningmainstream distrust
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