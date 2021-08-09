© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cubans Rise up Against Murderous Regime Supported by Biden, China & Globalists
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • August 09, 2021
It is bad enough that the long-suffering Cuban people must try to throw off the brutal tyranny of Cuba's murderous Communist dictatorship, but they are also having to fight off their Communist Chinese allies and even the squishy Biden administration, warned Cuba expert and historian Frank de Varona. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, de Varona, who invaded Cuba at the age of 17 to try to free his homeland, gives the inside scoop on what is happening on the island, as well as the geopolitical implications. In particular, he warned that the regime poses a major national-security threat to the United States.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.