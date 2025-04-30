Trump The Next Pope. Sunday Law Mischief, President Trump Uniting With MAGA Catholics & Evangelicals

Sunday Law Mischief By President Trump Uniting With MAGA Catholics & Evangelicals. Trump: ‘I’d like to be pope, but said the conclave should take a look at a cardinal from New York. Donald Trump has jokingly said he would be his own “number one choice” to be the next leader of the Catholic Church. President Donald Trump and JD Vance are working to pass a Sunday Law that will fulfill the Mark of the Beast. Seventh Day Adventists have been preaching the Third Angel's Message prophesying what Trump is about to do in passing a national Sunday law. MAGA Catholics and Evangelicals will be affected. Christian laws will affect every American in America. Your eternal destiny is at stake. Now is the time to stand for God's seventh day Sabbath which is Saturday. The false sabbath is Sunday. The Dark Day Prophecy will fulfill as a result of the Sunday law.





“I’d like to be pope,” he told a reporter on Tuesday, before sharing his views on who should actually take up the role.

Trump, who besides being quite busy serving as president of the United States is a billionaire married three times, is obviously unlikely to be selected to serve as the head of the Catholic Church.

The almost-2,000-year-old institution is currently searching for a new spiritual leader after the death of Pope Francis this month.

When asked who should replace Francis, Trump said “I have no preference,” but added: “I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens.”

The cardinal of New York, Timothy Dolan, is not believed to be among the frontrunners to succeed Francis. There has never been a pope from the U.S.

Prominent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to throw his weight behind Trump’s long-shot bid for the papacy, saying on social media that he was “excited to hear” about it.

“This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!” Graham said. “The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!”





7 Thunders Of Revelation 10. The Mighty Angel is The 4th Angel That Gives Power To 3 Angels Messages: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kLbFh__DIA&t=5s





Seventh Day Adventists Betrayed By Shawn Boonstra, Clifford Goldstein. Refuse To ID Catholic Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLdI-ILFcGg&t=9s





#Trump

#SundayLaw

#MAGA

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDA

#Adventist

#Project2025





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541