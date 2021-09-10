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Get out of the stock market, get out of 401k, get cash out of banks, everything
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526 views • September 10, 2021
A digital currency is coming to USA soon! The crash is ALMOST here guys! Get out of the stock market, get out of 401k, get cash out of banks, everything will be devalued and you will have your cash converted to pennies on the dollar when its all said and done.
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