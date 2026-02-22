© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎺 Willie Colon Obituary: Salsa Legend Who Changed Latin Music Forever
Willie Colón, the iconic salsa trombonist, composer, and bandleader, has died at the age of 75. Over a six‑decade career, he helped define the “New York Sound” of salsa, collaborated with Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades on landmark albums like Siembra, and used music to reflect the struggles and pride of urban Latino life.
