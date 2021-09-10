Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts Called Out Big Pharmas, Big Techs and Government for Suppressing Ivermectin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
09/05/2021 Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts called out Big Pharmas, Big Techs and the government for surprising ivermectin as an alternative effective treatment against Covid-19. He called on the government to have ivermectin available, otherwise, they have blood on their hands.