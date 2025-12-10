Studying Controversial Topics in the Bible Like Gap Theory, the Sabbath, Etc.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(You should check out these links I dug up below!)
This discusses how I form (or, in some cases, reform!) my beliefs regarding controversial topics such as the Sabbath, gap theory, mistranslations, fasting, Darwin, Freud, along with some general exhortations.
Eyes on the prize.
I was poking around the archives on the website, and dug up some videos from 5 years ago- when I basically knew nothing comparatively- that you might find interesting based on what’s going on today!
Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/
My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning
Geneva Bible: https://amzn.to/4mPim4N
Some Oldies But Goodies:
Why Revelation 18:23 Is So Important NOW: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-revelation-1823-is-so-important-now
Cell Phones and the End Times- Biblical Prophecy Fulfilled! https://non-toxic-home.org/f/cell-phones-and-the-end-times--biblical-prophecy-fulfilled
Is the Mark Here? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-the-mark-of-the-beast-here-remember-monsanto-gmos
The Bible and Radio Frequencies: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-bible-and-radio-frequencies
Crypto and the Bible: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/cryptocurrency-and-the-bible
Come Out of Her, My People! https://non-toxic-home.org/f/come-out-of-her-my-people-how-to-leave-mystery-babylon
Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us
Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):
Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69
EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc
Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629
Connect with US via our newsletter and website!
Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop
This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.
Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer