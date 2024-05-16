Create New Account
World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact - Part 1
Michael Salla


May 16, 2024


On August 13th 2022 Dr. Michael Salla held a webinar in which he presented his Collected findings on World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact.


In this webinar he reveals our suppressed history, the origins of Atlantis, Lemuria and the return of the creator Gods.


As part of Exopoltics Today’s ongoing efforts and contributions to

humanities awakening we are revisiting this disclosure event in 2 parts. This being part one.


Also available on Vimeo in its entirety.

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbEl6bVYwV0NjdV9ueV9aVDhqSXlYWnBoZTdzUXxBQ3Jtc0ttbjBvTndNTGpsTE5wN2ZXRFlxczhDeGVpc2ZqbEh2TWtXdVRpMXBBa2p6OGkwVkFWMGV5dEs2LVZ4QTJmZHp5SEE1bnRlREpXdy1kVWFvdXN1dUNtemIzQmJGVTlwN2FmaHBxRHEwSFNpZ2VWS21WSQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2Fondemand%2Fworldreligionsetcontact%2F&v=oIa8g5niNr8


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIa8g5niNr8

