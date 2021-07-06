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Vernon Jones receives Rudy Giuliani's endorsement | National Report
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40 views • July 06, 2021
Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones reacts to receiving the endorsement of former Trump lawyer and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the comments of Missouri Representative Cori Bush during the July 4th holiday weekend - Via Newsmax's 'National Report.'
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