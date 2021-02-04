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U.S. Dominating Cannabis M&A Activity
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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30 views • February 04, 2021
Cannabis M&A activity intensifies as investor sentiment brightens since November elections. Cannabis mergers and acquisitions are heating up, with more than $600 million worth of deals announced on Tuesday alone, and that’s on top of additional transactions unveiled since the U.S. presidential election last month.

Experts predict that shifting political preferences toward legalization in the U.S. and globally will kick off a flurry of consolidation in the cannabis industry.

But mergers and acquisitions in 2021, following last year's onset of a pre-pandemic market rout that rocked the cannabis sector, will be much more intentional and accretive than the land grab M&A of more cash-flush years.

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 643 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabismarijuanatrends
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