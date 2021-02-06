© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOVERNMENT UPDATE - This is How America's Government is Supposed to Work - This is Our Government!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • February 06, 2021
This is a very clever and simple visual presentation which carefully and clearly demonstrates how our unincorporated government structure is supposed to work, WHO is responsible for its function, and those that we hire, are suppose to follow we direct, according to the Organic Constitution for the United States of America. We the People are responsible for correcting the usurpation of our original and organic constitution of 1787. That is what is currently happening NOW!
----------------------
A second video with more specific information can be found here: https://www.brighteon.com/4beef460-c993-436a-885f-20fbfd8222e6.
INFORMATION MINISTRY NOTE: Additional information will be added as it becomes available or as need.
----------------------
A second video with more specific information can be found here: https://www.brighteon.com/4beef460-c993-436a-885f-20fbfd8222e6.
INFORMATION MINISTRY NOTE: Additional information will be added as it becomes available or as need.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.