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LA QUINTA COLUMNA: 'N-ACETYLCYSTEINE, PRECURSOR OF GLUTATHIONE, REDUCES AND OXIDIZES GRAPHENE OXIDE' - VACCINES CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE! SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!
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94 views • July 04, 2021
More infrmation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/NAC-glutathione.html
As stated in previous articles, La Quinta Columna continues to move forward with its research on how to help the body eliminate excess graphene oxide before it causes thrombotic and cardiovascular-related complications.
Precisely, in the interview conducted with Ricardo Delgado by the channel La Caja de Pandora yesterday, this topic was discussed. He was asked directly what treatments exist for people who want to get rid of this toxic material.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
As stated in previous articles, La Quinta Columna continues to move forward with its research on how to help the body eliminate excess graphene oxide before it causes thrombotic and cardiovascular-related complications.
Precisely, in the interview conducted with Ricardo Delgado by the channel La Caja de Pandora yesterday, this topic was discussed. He was asked directly what treatments exist for people who want to get rid of this toxic material.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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