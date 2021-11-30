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A Brief History of Mob Violence
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20 views • November 30, 2021
Oligarchs have been fomenting mob violence for millennia. They usually tell people that the destabilization of society is for "social justice," or "liberty". They sell the idea that, if the people just oust the current power structure, then they will be free. In reality, their freedom was never on the table. It was a battle between the king and the oligarchs for who controlled the serfs.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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