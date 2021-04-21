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War begins (Apr 21,2021) 85,000 Russian Troops and 25 Tanks Enter Ukraine Border from Three sides
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1040 views • April 21, 2021
85,000 Russian Troops and 25 Tanks Enter Ukraine Border from Three sides
VLADIMIR Putin’s robot army will be deployed at Ukraine’s border with 85,000 troops “ready for conflict” as war tensions mount.
The new unmanned firepower was inspected by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu this week, at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino near Moscow.
The first unit with strike robots will be set up in the Russian Armed Forces to operate five Uran-9 robotic systems or 20 combat vehicles," announced the defence ministry.
VLADIMIR Putin’s robot army will be deployed at Ukraine’s border with 85,000 troops “ready for conflict” as war tensions mount.
The new unmanned firepower was inspected by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu this week, at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino near Moscow.
The first unit with strike robots will be set up in the Russian Armed Forces to operate five Uran-9 robotic systems or 20 combat vehicles," announced the defence ministry.
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