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Do's and Dont's in 2020 with Tony Pantelleresco
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175 views • February 19, 2020
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in this talk shares Tony whats best for us to consume and what uis not so wise for us to consume
.https://independz.podbean.com/e/tonys-show-11-19-2019/Tonys Show 11-19-2019
Altrnative to the alternatives data site
augmentinforce.com
Videos with alternatives to the alternatives
https://www.youtube.com/user/HerbsPlusBeadWorks Data On Nanohttps://www.minds.com/Bryan396/blogsNano Assembly Vidshttps://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNGjvv80IymebVS0H-h9Jo5qguc1MsQixcVPJQk_I_YmxrPgqXbrqxOCvTTTDrduA?key=NjQxY2p6dlZmR0F2MTlfR2dqSUlZd3ExdkpwS3h3--Aroy Mak channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN0iXg41iswBions--Family of biometric Minerals -Organic complexes derivide from biological fluids https://www.academia.edu/12659624/Bions_a_family_of_biomimetic_mineral-organic_complexes_derived_from_biological_fluids Chemical Bass of interactions between engineered Nanoparticles biological systemshttps://www.academia.edu/16749028/Chemical_basis_of_interactions_between_engineered_nanoparticles_and_biological_systems AI hive mind control grid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmPj9XWlZ3c&feature=youtu.beSugar on the brain https://neurosciencenews.com/sugar-brain-15216/Elon Musk causing a traffic jam in the sky https://futurism.com/the-byte/astronomers-spacex-satellites-blocking-view?utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_03cd0a26cd-d05e201533-250230093&mc_cid=d05e201533&mc_eid=8a35dde912&utm_source=The%20Future%20Is&utm_campaign=d05e201533-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_11_19_05_34 Morphological transformation of multi walled carbon nano tubes https://www.academia.edu/15154947/Morphological_transformation_induced_by_multiwall_carbon_nanotubes_on_Balb_3T3_cell_model_as_an_in_vitro_end_point_of_carcinogenic_potential?email_work_card=view-paper Neurolink is expanding unbeknownst to everyone https://observer.com/2019/11/elon-musk-brain-chip-startup-neuralink-ai-interface/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3F2xI3hb59aANT43TGuj86cn_2BQn6DAJcp2eJhjfp5d44_AZXw4Fvt5I
in this talk shares Tony whats best for us to consume and what uis not so wise for us to consume
.https://independz.podbean.com/e/tonys-show-11-19-2019/Tonys Show 11-19-2019
Altrnative to the alternatives data site
augmentinforce.com
Videos with alternatives to the alternatives
https://www.youtube.com/user/HerbsPlusBeadWorks Data On Nanohttps://www.minds.com/Bryan396/blogsNano Assembly Vidshttps://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNGjvv80IymebVS0H-h9Jo5qguc1MsQixcVPJQk_I_YmxrPgqXbrqxOCvTTTDrduA?key=NjQxY2p6dlZmR0F2MTlfR2dqSUlZd3ExdkpwS3h3--Aroy Mak channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN0iXg41iswBions--Family of biometric Minerals -Organic complexes derivide from biological fluids https://www.academia.edu/12659624/Bions_a_family_of_biomimetic_mineral-organic_complexes_derived_from_biological_fluids Chemical Bass of interactions between engineered Nanoparticles biological systemshttps://www.academia.edu/16749028/Chemical_basis_of_interactions_between_engineered_nanoparticles_and_biological_systems AI hive mind control grid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmPj9XWlZ3c&feature=youtu.beSugar on the brain https://neurosciencenews.com/sugar-brain-15216/Elon Musk causing a traffic jam in the sky https://futurism.com/the-byte/astronomers-spacex-satellites-blocking-view?utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_03cd0a26cd-d05e201533-250230093&mc_cid=d05e201533&mc_eid=8a35dde912&utm_source=The%20Future%20Is&utm_campaign=d05e201533-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_11_19_05_34 Morphological transformation of multi walled carbon nano tubes https://www.academia.edu/15154947/Morphological_transformation_induced_by_multiwall_carbon_nanotubes_on_Balb_3T3_cell_model_as_an_in_vitro_end_point_of_carcinogenic_potential?email_work_card=view-paper Neurolink is expanding unbeknownst to everyone https://observer.com/2019/11/elon-musk-brain-chip-startup-neuralink-ai-interface/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3F2xI3hb59aANT43TGuj86cn_2BQn6DAJcp2eJhjfp5d44_AZXw4Fvt5I
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