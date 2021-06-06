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[Japanese 日本語] 有機野菜入りの豚しゃぶ (Pork & Vegetable Shabu-Shabu)
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196 views • June 06, 2021
原材料:
毒抜き済みの豚肉 2ポンド(900g)
有機人参
有機大根
浄水 1リットル
白だし 大さじ2
ポン酢 大さじ2
有機山椒 小さじ1
Ingredients:
2-pounds of pork.
Organic carrots.
Organic daikon radish.
1-liter of purified water.
1-tablespoon of kelp stock.
2-tablespoons of ponzu (citrus soy sauce).
1-teaspoon of sansho pepper.
タグ:
#豚しゃぶ #有機野菜 #簡単レシピ
毒抜き済みの豚肉 2ポンド(900g)
有機人参
有機大根
浄水 1リットル
白だし 大さじ2
ポン酢 大さじ2
有機山椒 小さじ1
Ingredients:
2-pounds of pork.
Organic carrots.
Organic daikon radish.
1-liter of purified water.
1-tablespoon of kelp stock.
2-tablespoons of ponzu (citrus soy sauce).
1-teaspoon of sansho pepper.
タグ:
#豚しゃぶ #有機野菜 #簡単レシピ
Keywords
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