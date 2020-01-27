Coronavirus Analysis Points to BioWeapon, BioAcoustic Solutions Exist w/ Sharry Edwards

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Director of Institute of BioAcoustic Biology, Sharry Edwards, rejoins the program to share the institutes analysis of the Coronavirus currently sweeping through China at the time of this video.
Learn more about Sharry Edwards and the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology @ https://SoundHealthOptions.com
See the documents discussed in the show @ https://sarahwestall.com/coronavirus-...
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