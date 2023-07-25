Just the News | Devin Nunes Makes A (not so) Shocking Biden Prediction
36 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Devin Nunes: “he’ll be the nominee and before the convention … Obama and the team come in and they put someone in.”
Keywords
biden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigationpresidential nominee
