Pilot Events: Headline After Headline of Pilot Incapacitations

Ex-Jetstar Pilot Alan Dana quickly summarizes several recent worrying headlines. These are just some of many:
November 1, 2022 - Austrian Airlines OS235 from Vienna to Berlin. The copilot vomited over the instrument panel and then leaned on the thrust levers.
November 3, 2022 - Fly Dubai 737. Incapacitated pilot by stroke.
September 21, 2022 - Lufthansa Airlines. First officer collapses on a flight attendant when he's taking a restroom break.
October 22, 2022 - Indonesian pilot collapses in the cabin (caught on video).
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe/
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.