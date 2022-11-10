Pilot Events: Headline After Headline of Pilot Incapacitations

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Ex-Jetstar Pilot Alan Dana quickly summarizes several recent worrying headlines. These are just some of many:
November 1, 2022 - Austrian Airlines OS235 from Vienna to Berlin. The copilot vomited over the instrument panel and then leaned on the thrust levers.
November 3, 2022 - Fly Dubai 737. Incapacitated pilot by stroke.
September 21, 2022 - Lufthansa Airlines. First officer collapses on a flight attendant when he's taking a restroom break.
October 22, 2022 - Indonesian pilot collapses in the cabin (caught on video).
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