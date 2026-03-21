Don’t Take Away My Pain

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Pain is a validation of the hurt you went through in life. While it may be very uncomfortable and agonizing ... it's a reflection and demonstration of how much it meant to you ... whatever caused it ... In time you'll learn how to handle it ... but don't bury it, forget it or try to remove it ... it's an important part of your life and the lessons you are here to learn ...