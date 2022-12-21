Create New Account
The Shield of Natural Immunity: ZERO Risk of Hospitalization and Death from C19 Infection
Red Voice Media
Published Yesterday |

"The knowledge of prior infection is a very useful piece of information," denoted Dr. McCullough.


"If someone's had any prior version of COVID, and they now get the Omicron strain — zero risk of hospitalization and death. Zero. Doesn't matter if you took a vaccine or not."


Dr. Peter A. McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.


