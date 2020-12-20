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The politician who will oppose the Electoral College
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66 views • December 20, 2020
WASHINGTON: Newsmax TV's John Gizzi reports that some Republicans may 'refuse' to recognize the Electoral vote from the 2020 presidential election, namely Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who has hinted very strongly at doing just that.
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