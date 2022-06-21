CCP Further Tightens Internet Surveillance That Users Must Authenticate Their Identity To Post a Reply

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https://gnews.org/post/p988acf3
06/19/2022 Spotlight on China: CCP further tightens internet surveillance by releasing a draft for new regulation. Network users must authenticate their accurate identity information if they want to post a reply. And websites and platforms need to review all comments on follow up posts and then post them