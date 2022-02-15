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Intro to the End Time Years Revealed!
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Hello Brothers and Sisters, Fourteeners! (see link below to print out, follow along and make notes). Today's teaching is the Second Great Revelation this ministry was revealed. The understanding of the End Time years, that we call "The 14 Years" (7 twice). I said I would put it out in a short 30ish :) minutes format. And believe it or not I was able to...but it wasn't easy!
Although, I'm starting to really enjoy putting these short teachings together. They're truly not easy to do and take a lot more work then the full length teachings. Which I do like as well and will also continue doing. But these really force me to keep a laser like focus on the topic and purpose. This one I had to trim, adjust and redo a few times before finally getting to 30ish minutes. But I believe it will be worth it in the long run, to hopefully reach many more, who otherwise would not have taken the time to watch an hour and half or more video! If they can't take this time for the value of information in these 30 minute teachings...then I guess it's not for them? As the scriptures have said!
So enjoy, learn and share, share, share. It may be 30 minutes...but it's jam packed in that time. I believe I was able to reveal 4 or 5 examples of the 14 years. And brake down each of them to show all their connections to each other! Amazing! GOD is good and the Spirit is leading in the Word. Amen!!!
Link to study notes for this teaching, Intro to the End Time Years Revealed. For all to copy, print and share!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1f5LFzIrVk-H-5qdzTMzKg9MMBkg2vYil
HELP Support the Ministry and our mission; Operation 14 Years. Please support us at: https://paypal.me/theministryrevealed
Or you can also Help Support the mission by going to our GoFundMe Donation page at:
https://gf.me/u/y82jyc
I pray for us ALL and our families that We have our houses in Order and are ready to go! I truly love you all brothers and sisters and pray for you and all your families. I look forward to meeting you and yours, in moments from now:)
The 14 Year Tribulation Timeline Chart Overview. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cbwh2eka38roW5Mj6sahftlPwK3Ida4x/view?usp=sharing
Opened Books the Chapters to Years. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZQthpulBilIr7ck85e2oQgh6q8wbtXjD/view?usp=sharing
Israel is the time piece to the End Time Years! Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PpV711PqsYW2qXQbMn62IZbpyUTJbeLM/view?usp=sharing
Our mailing Address: Alain Dubreuil
PO Box 91085 Royal Oak
Calgary, AB. Canada
T3G 5W6
Email; [email protected]
Watch and pray always that we may be accounted worthy to escape All these things that shall come to pass upon the whole earth and to stand before the Son of man.
Although, I'm starting to really enjoy putting these short teachings together. They're truly not easy to do and take a lot more work then the full length teachings. Which I do like as well and will also continue doing. But these really force me to keep a laser like focus on the topic and purpose. This one I had to trim, adjust and redo a few times before finally getting to 30ish minutes. But I believe it will be worth it in the long run, to hopefully reach many more, who otherwise would not have taken the time to watch an hour and half or more video! If they can't take this time for the value of information in these 30 minute teachings...then I guess it's not for them? As the scriptures have said!
So enjoy, learn and share, share, share. It may be 30 minutes...but it's jam packed in that time. I believe I was able to reveal 4 or 5 examples of the 14 years. And brake down each of them to show all their connections to each other! Amazing! GOD is good and the Spirit is leading in the Word. Amen!!!
Link to study notes for this teaching, Intro to the End Time Years Revealed. For all to copy, print and share!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1f5LFzIrVk-H-5qdzTMzKg9MMBkg2vYil
HELP Support the Ministry and our mission; Operation 14 Years. Please support us at: https://paypal.me/theministryrevealed
Or you can also Help Support the mission by going to our GoFundMe Donation page at:
https://gf.me/u/y82jyc
I pray for us ALL and our families that We have our houses in Order and are ready to go! I truly love you all brothers and sisters and pray for you and all your families. I look forward to meeting you and yours, in moments from now:)
The 14 Year Tribulation Timeline Chart Overview. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cbwh2eka38roW5Mj6sahftlPwK3Ida4x/view?usp=sharing
Opened Books the Chapters to Years. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZQthpulBilIr7ck85e2oQgh6q8wbtXjD/view?usp=sharing
Israel is the time piece to the End Time Years! Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PpV711PqsYW2qXQbMn62IZbpyUTJbeLM/view?usp=sharing
Our mailing Address: Alain Dubreuil
PO Box 91085 Royal Oak
Calgary, AB. Canada
T3G 5W6
Email; [email protected]
Watch and pray always that we may be accounted worthy to escape All these things that shall come to pass upon the whole earth and to stand before the Son of man.
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