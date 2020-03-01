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ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ!!! Ο αγιορείτης Πατήρ Αβραάμ μιλάει για τις προφητείες και ξεκαθαρίζει τις αληθινές απο τις ψεύτικες
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31 views • March 01, 2020
Πρόκειται για ένα πολύ ενδιαφέρον και αποκαλυπτικό βίντεο. Ο γέροντας Αβραάμ μιλάει on camera για τις πραγματικές προφητείες, τις οποίες και αναλύει, ξεκαθαρίζοντας όμως και τις ψευτοπροφητείες που κυκλοφορούν στις μέρες μας στο διαδίκτυο.
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