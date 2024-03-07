So the Demon Rat Zionist Psychopaths acting as Gennocidal Maniacs running Israel love killing women and children in Gaza as they steal their land with US money, support, and bombs
This is not a pretty picture. And don't forget the bumbling Sniffer fake Prez who can't put two sentences together.
deathgazaslaughter
