WHEN JESUS KILLED - Early Writings of Jesus as a Child - Steven D Kelley - Truth Cat Radio - August 25, 2022

For those that want to follow along reading while listening to the first part of this video, here is the site that Steven is reading from. Read section III and IV and you will understand where the title came from. http://www.earlychristianwritings.com/text/infancythomas-a-mrjames.html

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.



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