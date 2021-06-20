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Law of Divine Oneness. Mindset: Gratitude.
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30 views • June 20, 2021
Our spiritual energy moved us to bring this transmission forward for reasons of Universal Law.
Backup channels;
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3T6r...
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/as...
Study Group: https://discord.gg/45ws2Hs
Common Law Collective: https://www.facebook.com/groups/63285...
The article that was read was By Robert A. Emmons
Voice Over: Daniel-Luke
Website found: https://www.artofmanliness.com/
Laws Of The Universe
When you don't understand the connections between the spiritual laws, you naturally encounter obstacles. You may feel lost, frustrated and confused about your purpose. It may even feel like virtually everything goes wrong for you, no matter how well you think you've planned.
In contrast, people who live their lives with an awareness of the interconnected laws typically report feeling more confident, productive and reflective than ever before. While there is advanced personal work you can do with respect to each law, even starting out with this general grasp of the different laws may make a noticeable difference to the way you feel.
The Law of Divine Oneness
The Law of Divine Oneness is the foundational law, according to which absolutely everything in our universe is interconnected. In other words, every choice, word, desire, and belief you have will also have an impact on the world, and on the people in your life.
Sometimes this impact will be immediate and obvious. At other times, it may take a while to manifest, or you may never even discover that it has occurred. Try to think of yourself as part of everything around you to live in accordance with this law. We are all one, and awareness of this makes us more powerful as well as more empathetic.
Law of Vibration
According to the Law of Vibration, every particle in the universe is in constant movement and constantly carries energy. This applies to enormous parts of the universe, like the planets and stars. However, it also applies to the chair underneath you or the table where your computer sits.
In addition, everything has its own specific energy frequency. High energy particles are naturally attuned to other high energy particles, and the same is true for those that have low energy.
If your goal is to live a more productive and full life, consider what you would need to do to heighten your energy frequency.
(Did you know you can harness the power of the subconscious and transform your life?
Law of Correspondence
The Law of Correspondence is directly related to the foundational Law of Divine Oneness. The key idea here is that patterns repeat throughout the universe, and that prominent patterns can also be found repeating on a very small scale.
For example, think of the popular example of the spiral pattern that reappears in a huge number of places in the galaxy. Look for patterns in your own life and in your thinking, and notice how they repeat elsewhere in the world. As you do so, consider the kinds of pattern changes you might be able to make, and how those will create change on a large scale.
Law of Attraction
As you likely already know, the Law of Attraction tells us that like attracts like. So, in order to have the things you desire in life, you have to work out how to vibrate on the same frequency as these things. The more general lesson here is that being positive, proactive and loving attracts more of the same into your life. Meanwhile, pessimism, fear, and lethargy will lead you to generate more negative experiences in all aspects of life.
By working to live more positively even just today, you're already using the Law of Attraction to create a better existence for yourself.
Law of Inspired Action
Law of Attraction practitioners regularly say that they wish they had known about the Law of Inspired action at an earlier stage! These two laws are tightly bound together, and the Inspired Action law tells us that we must actively pursue our goals.
Many people think that visualizing a goal and developing a positive attitude towards it will be sufficient to exploit the Law of Attraction.
However, you also have to take inspired steps towards that thing that you want. Whether it's a big or small step, it instantly helps you to attract that relationship, job, or enhanced abundance you seek.
Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy
The Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy states that everything around us is in constant flux. You can't see all of these changes because many of them exist at the cellular or atomic level, but they carry on regardless.
The reason that it's so important to be aware of this Law is that it helps you see how you can trigger positive change. Specifically, keep in mind that high vibrations can trigger improvements in low vibrations.
Backup channels;
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3T6r...
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/as...
Study Group: https://discord.gg/45ws2Hs
Common Law Collective: https://www.facebook.com/groups/63285...
The article that was read was By Robert A. Emmons
Voice Over: Daniel-Luke
Website found: https://www.artofmanliness.com/
Laws Of The Universe
When you don't understand the connections between the spiritual laws, you naturally encounter obstacles. You may feel lost, frustrated and confused about your purpose. It may even feel like virtually everything goes wrong for you, no matter how well you think you've planned.
In contrast, people who live their lives with an awareness of the interconnected laws typically report feeling more confident, productive and reflective than ever before. While there is advanced personal work you can do with respect to each law, even starting out with this general grasp of the different laws may make a noticeable difference to the way you feel.
The Law of Divine Oneness
The Law of Divine Oneness is the foundational law, according to which absolutely everything in our universe is interconnected. In other words, every choice, word, desire, and belief you have will also have an impact on the world, and on the people in your life.
Sometimes this impact will be immediate and obvious. At other times, it may take a while to manifest, or you may never even discover that it has occurred. Try to think of yourself as part of everything around you to live in accordance with this law. We are all one, and awareness of this makes us more powerful as well as more empathetic.
Law of Vibration
According to the Law of Vibration, every particle in the universe is in constant movement and constantly carries energy. This applies to enormous parts of the universe, like the planets and stars. However, it also applies to the chair underneath you or the table where your computer sits.
In addition, everything has its own specific energy frequency. High energy particles are naturally attuned to other high energy particles, and the same is true for those that have low energy.
If your goal is to live a more productive and full life, consider what you would need to do to heighten your energy frequency.
(Did you know you can harness the power of the subconscious and transform your life?
Law of Correspondence
The Law of Correspondence is directly related to the foundational Law of Divine Oneness. The key idea here is that patterns repeat throughout the universe, and that prominent patterns can also be found repeating on a very small scale.
For example, think of the popular example of the spiral pattern that reappears in a huge number of places in the galaxy. Look for patterns in your own life and in your thinking, and notice how they repeat elsewhere in the world. As you do so, consider the kinds of pattern changes you might be able to make, and how those will create change on a large scale.
Law of Attraction
As you likely already know, the Law of Attraction tells us that like attracts like. So, in order to have the things you desire in life, you have to work out how to vibrate on the same frequency as these things. The more general lesson here is that being positive, proactive and loving attracts more of the same into your life. Meanwhile, pessimism, fear, and lethargy will lead you to generate more negative experiences in all aspects of life.
By working to live more positively even just today, you're already using the Law of Attraction to create a better existence for yourself.
Law of Inspired Action
Law of Attraction practitioners regularly say that they wish they had known about the Law of Inspired action at an earlier stage! These two laws are tightly bound together, and the Inspired Action law tells us that we must actively pursue our goals.
Many people think that visualizing a goal and developing a positive attitude towards it will be sufficient to exploit the Law of Attraction.
However, you also have to take inspired steps towards that thing that you want. Whether it's a big or small step, it instantly helps you to attract that relationship, job, or enhanced abundance you seek.
Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy
The Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy states that everything around us is in constant flux. You can't see all of these changes because many of them exist at the cellular or atomic level, but they carry on regardless.
The reason that it's so important to be aware of this Law is that it helps you see how you can trigger positive change. Specifically, keep in mind that high vibrations can trigger improvements in low vibrations.
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