Where Do I Go When I Sell My House?

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for Berger Point.

You know, one of my clients had this happen to them. It was a seller.

He sold his house, and the buyers were extremely happy at the closing.

However, there was just one problem.

The seller had no place to go.

The arrangements that he made to move out just didn’t work out, so he had to stay in the home another month.

So what’s the solution?

Well, certainly that seller can stay with relatives. Didn’t want to do that.

They could rent a hotel. They didn’t want to do that either.

So they went to the people who just purchased their home, the buyers, and asked them if they could rent back their house for 30 days.

The buyers were actually renting their apartment, so they were okay with it.

And they got a little extra money for a month’s rent from the seller.

And the seller was thrilled because now all the pressure was off.

The seller could now take that 30 days to start to move out.

And the buyers, well, yes, they were a little disappointed that they couldn’t move in.

The bottom line is the seller was happy.

The buyers were happy.

The deal was consummated because the seller didn’t have a place to go, wanted to pull out of the deal.

So it was resolved. That’s a great point.

I’m wearing my Bermuda hat today because basically it’s been about 20 degrees

outside with about nine inches of snow.

And I think about Bermuda an awful lot.

Get a chance. Go to Bermuda.

It’s a great place to be. Have a great day.

https://bergerpoints.com



