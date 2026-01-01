BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where Do I Go When I Sell My House?
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 21 hours ago

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for Berger Point.

You know, one of my clients had this happen to them. It was a seller.

He sold his house, and the buyers were extremely happy at the closing.

However, there was just one problem.

The seller had no place to go.

The arrangements that he made to move out just didn’t work out, so he had to stay in the home another month.

So what’s the solution?

Well, certainly that seller can stay with relatives. Didn’t want to do that.

They could rent a hotel. They didn’t want to do that either.

So they went to the people who just purchased their home, the buyers, and asked them if they could rent back their house for 30 days.

The buyers were actually renting their apartment, so they were okay with it.

And they got a little extra money for a month’s rent from the seller.

And the seller was thrilled because now all the pressure was off.

The seller could now take that 30 days to start to move out.

And the buyers, well, yes, they were a little disappointed that they couldn’t move in.

The bottom line is the seller was happy.

The buyers were happy.

The deal was consummated because the seller didn’t have a place to go, wanted to pull out of the deal.

So it was resolved. That’s a great point.

I’m wearing my Bermuda hat today because basically it’s been about 20 degrees

outside with about nine inches of snow.

And I think about Bermuda an awful lot.

Get a chance. Go to Bermuda.

It’s a great place to be. Have a great day.

https://bergerpoints.com


Keywords
berger pointsbuying a homeselling a homewhere do i go when i sell my homefind a good realtorreal estate advice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon warns of China&#8217;s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Pentagon warns of China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Kevin Hughes
Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Kevin Hughes
The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

Lance D Johnson
As trust in democracy falters, new poll reveals deep disillusionment within Israeli society

As trust in democracy falters, new poll reveals deep disillusionment within Israeli society

Jacob Thomas
Russia activates &#8220;unstoppable&#8221; Poseidon tsunami drone

Russia activates “unstoppable” Poseidon tsunami drone

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy