The problem is there is no open equal discussion. If a truth is unknown it usually falls in the middle until more likely than not the needle moves closer to true or false. NASA tells different stories compounding the problem. NASA astronauts have told us for decades you cannot see the stars, then a clever question comes their way and 2 astronauts state you can always see the stars. NASA's Big Lie: You can't see stars in space...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.