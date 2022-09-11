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The problem is there is no open equal discussion. If a truth is unknown it usually falls in the middle until more likely than not the needle moves closer to true or false. NASA tells different stories compounding the problem. NASA astronauts have told us for decades you cannot see the stars, then a clever question comes their way and 2 astronauts state you can always see the stars. NASA's Big Lie: You can't see stars in space...