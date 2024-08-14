BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 12, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
8 views • 8 months ago

Episode 2354 - Does NAC help with brain functioning? -Is screen time linked to obesity in children? -What does CDC say about limiting screen time? -What are the positive effects of training Brazilian jujitsu for young adolescents? -Why do infants in chiropractic care? -Why is UK police chief threatening Elon Musk? -Find out who you can’t criticize, then you will find out who is trying to control you? -Does body fat cause a risk for tinnitus in men? -Are males at higher risk of autism when they are exposed to BPA chemicals during pregnancy? -How important is diet when a woman is pregnant? -Why are retail stores being closed? -Is Amazon becoming a monopoly? -Does waiting 72 hour period to get your firearms benefit anything? -Is there an ammo shortage coming? -Does gun control have any correlation with homicide rates?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
