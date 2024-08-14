Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 12, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2354 - Does NAC help with brain functioning? -Is screen time linked to obesity in children? -What does CDC say about limiting screen time? -What are the positive effects of training Brazilian jujitsu for young adolescents? -Why do infants in chiropractic care? -Why is UK police chief threatening Elon Musk? -Find out who you can’t criticize, then you will find out who is trying to control you? -Does body fat cause a risk for tinnitus in men? -Are males at higher risk of autism when they are exposed to BPA chemicals during pregnancy? -How important is diet when a woman is pregnant? -Why are retail stores being closed? -Is Amazon becoming a monopoly? -Does waiting 72 hour period to get your firearms benefit anything? -Is there an ammo shortage coming? -Does gun control have any correlation with homicide rates?