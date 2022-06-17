What is Health Freedom?

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This clip is taken from a 2 hours show in the FREEDOM PORTAL. See it for free - https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/media/video/111. Kimberly Carter Gamble provides her analysis of the Transhumanism agenda. Transhumanism is not at the forefront of the mainstream or alternative news, however transhumanism appears to be the driving force behind all of the other heavy-handed agendas we’re seeing around health, education, and authoritarian measures such as vaccine passports.