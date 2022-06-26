Jim Marter interview on Live Up To Freedom with Anni Cyrus

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I'm running for Congress in IL-14 to be the Republican replacement for Democrat Lauren Underwood in November's Red Wave. I'm the most endorsed, experienced and informed candidate in the primary, endorsed by House Freedom Caucus Member, Congresswoman Mary Miller and the Tax Enough Already Party Caucus Founder, former Congresswoman and Presidential Candidate, Michele Bachmann. Learn more and support my campaign: www.Marter4Congress.US Our Primary is TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022!