Ep. 1964: Will SCOTUS Legalize All AR-15 Rifles & You Still Don't Truly Own Your Cell Phone

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I've done a brief rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Will the Supreme Court Legalize All AR-15 Rifles?
https://www.guns.com/news/2026/05/08/supreme-court-ar-15-ban
* Colorado Constitution
https://content.leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/images/olls/crs2016-title-00.pdf
* Why You Still Don’t Truly Own Your Cell Phone
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/techland/why-you-still-dont-truly-own-your-cell-phone
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#SCOTUS #2A #CellPhones #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance