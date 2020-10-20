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Jesus The Cornerstone
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20 views • October 20, 2020
"Jesus The Cornerstone" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering the end of Luke 19 and most of Luke 20. After Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem and cleansing of the temple, Jesus shares the parable of the tenants, predicting his own imminent death and the wicked intentions of the Pharisees.
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