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Time Is Running Out We Must Act Now!
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730 views • May 24, 2021
Another informative blog by Dr Coleman. Description copy and pasted from his blog.
Dr Vernon Coleman explains how this war has been planned for years. He details the many ways in which a corrupt and deceitful enemy has deliberately suppressed the truth and demonised truth-tellers to destroy their credibility. He also explains what must be done if we are to win this war.
Distrust the Government, avoid mass media and fight the lies.
For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Dr Vernon Coleman explains how this war has been planned for years. He details the many ways in which a corrupt and deceitful enemy has deliberately suppressed the truth and demonised truth-tellers to destroy their credibility. He also explains what must be done if we are to win this war.
Distrust the Government, avoid mass media and fight the lies.
For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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