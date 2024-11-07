BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Make America Healthy Again: No Flu shot and COVID shot! No Shots!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
1007 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Stew Peters: This was never a respiratory virus that passed from person to person.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Absolutely not.

Stew Peters: This was a method of bio warfare intentionally carried out on citizens around the world by governments around the world, in lockstep with psychopaths at Big Pharma.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: How can anyone walk in and give somebody an influenza shot and a COVID shot on the same day when neither of them have been tested, the inflammatory stimulus is so much it's literally like electrocuting someone and they drop dead. And it can happen months to years later because of the way these toxins were engineered.

Stew Peters: How do we save them?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Nutrition, your mind, the mark of the beast isn't here just because you made that mistake. Never make it again. And I mean not another shot.

10/31/2022 - Stew Peters Show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/b0nlGOUQg1cZ

Nutritional Foundation Boost Natural Immunity: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

Keywords
healthnewsnutritionfluvaccinetruthshotmikovitscovidstew peters
