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6 Signs a Person Likes You Even If You Don’t Think So
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51 views • May 20, 2021
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Are you wondering if someone likes you, even though they seem very cold or mean to you?
You may think someone can’t stand you, but that may not be the case at all. It can be hard to figure out someone’s true thoughts about you, but there are some subtle signs that you can pick up on to get to the bottom of it. Whether it be romantic or just general feelings about you, here are a few subtle signs a person likes you even if you don’t think so.
Are you wondering if someone likes you, even though they seem very cold or mean to you?
You may think someone can’t stand you, but that may not be the case at all. It can be hard to figure out someone’s true thoughts about you, but there are some subtle signs that you can pick up on to get to the bottom of it. Whether it be romantic or just general feelings about you, here are a few subtle signs a person likes you even if you don’t think so.
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