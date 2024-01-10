Ecuador - Intense clashes are reported at Guayaquil metro stations with armed criminal groups taking hostages
Adding:
Two of Ecuador's most dangerous criminals, Jose Adolfo Villamar, also known as Fito (pictured above), leader of the largest gang "Los Choneros," escaped from prison in Guayaquil, and Fabrisio Colon Pico, head of the second-largest gang "Los Lobos," fled from the prison in Chimborazo, both within a one-day difference, amidst chaos and armed attacks.
