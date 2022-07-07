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MCToon Asks me What would Convince me the Earth is a Globe?My Video Referencedhttps://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-gofast-2014-rocket-hits-firmament_raTWv9GKFtC3y5o.html/list/F9wLAOnmjnIgbwaClipped fromDebate Moderated by Shane St. Pierre vs Crackerhttps://youtu.be/GZ3yhGrKuk4________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )Linktree banned my account(My Preferred)[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/AntiDisinformation10[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/