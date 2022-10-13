Create New Account
Isaiah 7 Butter and Honey and the man that nourishes
SighandCry
Published a month ago |

20:00 Scheduled meeting to discuss situation or plans for Ireland and what's happening in Philippians

Attendees: Bro Eric

                    Bro Stanley

                    Bro Mikael

                    Bro Ray

                    Bro Lindoll


Bro Eric opened with prayer


Ireland Update

Bro Stanley has submitted his visa application last week Thursday 06 Oct 2022
Bro Lindoll will be submitting Visa application on Sunday
Nature of the trip bro Emmanuel needs help introducing new members to the message
The trip needs to be about a month long to get new members


Developments in the Philippians

Bro Jovic print his own tracts on a small scale
Living at his parents home
The work needs to be restarted
A sister has tithe that can be put to use in the Philippians


The Malawi cell phone request will be fulfilled by brother Eric who will transfer $135 to SA

Bro Stanley will buy the cell phone and send it.


Bro Miks to get printing chart quote for 5 sets

Bro Ray wants a set of charts


Closing prayer Bro Mikael


Meeting ended 21:59

Keywords
bible prophecyend timestithingseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchisaiah chapter 7two sheep and you cowthe man that nourishesisaiah 7spririt of prophecy

