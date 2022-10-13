Isaiah 7 Butter and Honey and the man that nourishes

20:00 Scheduled
meeting to discuss situation or plans for Ireland and what's happening in
Philippians
Attendees: Bro Eric
Bro Stanley
Bro Mikael
Bro Ray
Bro Lindoll
Bro Eric opened with prayer
Ireland Update
Developments in the Philippians
The Malawi cell phone request will be fulfilled by brother Eric who will transfer $135 to SA
Bro Stanley will buy the cell phone and send it.
Bro Miks to get printing chart quote for 5 sets
Bro Ray wants a set of charts
Closing prayer Bro Mikael
Meeting ended 21:59
