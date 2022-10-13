Isaiah 7 Butter and Honey and the man that nourishes

20:00 Scheduled meeting to discuss situation or plans for Ireland and what's happening in Philippians



Attendees: Bro Eric

Bro Stanley

Bro Mikael

Bro Ray

Bro Lindoll





Bro Eric opened with prayer





Ireland Update

Bro Stanley has submitted his visa application last week Thursday 06 Oct 2022

Bro Lindoll will be submitting Visa application on Sunday

Nature of the trip bro Emmanuel needs help introducing new members to the message

The trip needs to be about a month long to get new members





Developments in the Philippians

Bro Jovic print his own tracts on a small scale

Living at his parents home

The work needs to be restarted

A sister has tithe that can be put to use in the Philippians





The Malawi cell phone request will be fulfilled by brother Eric who will transfer $135 to SA

Bro Stanley will buy the cell phone and send it.





Bro Miks to get printing chart quote for 5 sets

Bro Ray wants a set of charts





Closing prayer Bro Mikael





Meeting ended 21:59