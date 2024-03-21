102 Minutes That Changed America: 15th Anniversary (2016)

102 Minutes That Changed America is a 102-minute American television special documentary film that was produced by History and premiered commercial-free on September 11, 2008, marking the seventh anniversary of the attacks.

The film depicts in virtually real time the New York-based events of the September 11 attacks primarily using raw video footage from mostly amateur citizen journalists. The documentary is accompanied by an 18-minute documentary short called I-Witness to 9/11, which features interviews with nine firsthand eyewitnesses who captured the video footage on camera.

According to this film, most of the archival video footage was in possession of the U.S. government but was released to History years after 9/11.

This film was shown on Channel 4 in the UK, France 3 in France and History Channel in Brazil on Monday 07 September 2009. In The Netherlands it was shown on SBS6 on Wednesday 09 September 2009.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.