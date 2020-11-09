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Lori Colley - Ep. 453 The Win will Manifest
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56 views • November 09, 2020
Election 2020
On Earth as it is In Heaven: Awaiting the Manifestation
November 9, 2020
How they committed fraud and why the State Legislatures—battleground states controlled by Republicans—will set the record straight. Plus insights from cybersecurity and legal experts!
Thank you for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website: prayingcitizen.com
Links:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/11/08/battleground-woes-gop-led-state-legislature-calls-emergency-session-over-voting-n2579682?utm_source=thdailypm&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&newsletterad=11/08/2020&bcid=cf71f8e44cbfd7951a4eb0173d2a8f27&recip=26456811
Russell Ramsland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ficae6x1Q5A&;feature=emb_logo&has_verified=1
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
On Earth as it is In Heaven: Awaiting the Manifestation
November 9, 2020
How they committed fraud and why the State Legislatures—battleground states controlled by Republicans—will set the record straight. Plus insights from cybersecurity and legal experts!
Thank you for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website: prayingcitizen.com
Links:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/11/08/battleground-woes-gop-led-state-legislature-calls-emergency-session-over-voting-n2579682?utm_source=thdailypm&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&newsletterad=11/08/2020&bcid=cf71f8e44cbfd7951a4eb0173d2a8f27&recip=26456811
Russell Ramsland: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ficae6x1Q5A&;feature=emb_logo&has_verified=1
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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