Kash Patel: Insights on FISA Courts | Sebastian Gorka America First

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Kash said he was the guy screaming the loudest for reform, when he found out [they] were bastardizing it.
Obama’s IG of the DOJ issued 3 reports about the FISA courts. The applications had over 1,000 errors in 1,000 FISA applications. They were purposely withholding information for political purposes.