4.2.26 - Special Guests: Rep. Max Miller and Dr. Everett Piper

The Ashley McTaggart story is infuriating, and one congressman is asking the Pentagon to intervene and save this Air Force reservist's spot on the Parma School Board.



And SCOTUS handed an obvious, but huge, victory to a Christian therapist affirming her right to tell boys they are boys and girls they are girls. That story and an NBA player released for being openly Christian...with Dr. Everett Piper.



Crank it up...let it roll!



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