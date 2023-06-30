Create New Account
Plandemic 2: Indoctornation (Greek subtitles)
covideos
Η πρεμιέρα του PLANDEMIC 2: Indoctornation σημείωσε ρεκόρ ροής με 2 εκατομμύρια θεατές να παρακολουθούν την παγκόσμια ζωντανή ροή. Ταξιδέψτε βαθύτερα στον ιστό της εξαπάτησης καθώς το Plandemic 2 αποκαλύπτει τις ανείπωτες ιστορίες και εκθέτει τις ισχυρές δυνάμεις που χειραγωγούν τον κόσμο μας.

Keywords
corruptionpandemicgreekdavid martincovid

